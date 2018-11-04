Andhadhun released recently and apart from the critical acclaim, it was a commercial success as well. One of the highlights of the film was a consummate performance by Tabu. In her career she has acted in several terrific roles and won many awards.

Today, 4th November, on her birthday, let us take a trivia journey and discover some unknown trivia of the movies in which Tabu has won awards.

I divide the same into 4 categories.

Filmfare best debut award

Tabu won the Filmfare best debut award for her role in Vijaypath opposite Ajay Devgn. One persons bad luck is often another persons good luck. Divya Bharati was supposed to play this role but her untimely demise saw Tabu getting the role and she did full justice to the role. The song ‘Ruk ruk ruk, arre baba ruk, O my darling give me a look” sung by Alisha Chinai was a huge hit.

2. National Film Award for best actress

Tabu has won the national film award for best actress two times. That was for the following films.

Maachis

This political thriller film directed by Gulzar is on Sikh insurgency in Punjab. Music was by Vishal Bharadwaj. Two songs of the film were super hits, namely ‘ Chappa Chappa Charkha Chale ” and ” Chod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan” (1st song of KK). The movie is set against the background of Operation BlueStar, Indira Gandhi’s assassination and 1984 anti-Sikh riots..

Chandni Bar

Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie, a crime thriller, was based on Mumbai underworld and dance bars. Tabu played the role of a dancer at a bar and Atul Kulkarni played the role of a mafia leader who married her. Tabu won a National award and so did Atul. The movie also got national awards for Best film on other social issues and also for Ananya Khare for best supporting actress.

Filmfare Critics Award for best performance

Tabu got this award for as many as 4 movies which is a record. They are as follows.

Virasat

Tabu starred with Anil Kapoor and Pooja Batra in this Hindi drama directed by Priyadarshan. The movie was very grand and it won 7 Filmfare awards including Tabu’s. The songs were memorable including “Dhol bajne laga” and others.

Astitwa

Mahesh Manjrekar’s bilingual movie in Marathi and Hindi is a landmark movie exploring a wife’s independence and identity outside marriage. Tabu’s role was originally supposed to be played by Madhuri Dixit.

Hu Tu Tu

This movie too is directed by Gulzar with music by Vishal Bharadwaj. Tabu plays the daughter of a Chief Minister (Suhasini Mulay) and Suneil Shetty plays the role of her ex-lover who kidnaps her. The song “Chhai chappa chhai” by Lata and Hariharan was a huge hit.

Cheeni Kum

Tabu acts opposite the redoubtable Amitabh Bachchan and holds her own comfortably. The movie has an interesting story-line as the 64 year Amitabh falls in love with Tabu who is more than 30 years younger and her dad, Paresh Rawal is younger than him. Zohra Sehgal as Amitabh’s 85 year mom is also superb in the movie.

Filmfare Award for Best supporting actress

For, Haider, Tabu won the best supporting actress. She plays Shahid Kapoor’s mom, Ghazala in the movie. The international media applauded her role so much that they saisd the movie should have been named Ghazala instead of as Haider, after Shahid.

Apart from the above awards Tabu was nominated for the Filmfare award for best supporting actress for Jeet, starring Salman Khan and Sunny Deol and Drishyam, also starring Ajay Devgn. For a Telugu movie Ninne Pelladata she won the Filmfare Award for best actress, Telugu. One more movie whee as such she did not get any award but delivered a lifetime performance was Maqbool.

Happy Birthday Tabu!