Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia 2.0: Bold, Beautiful & Unforgiving!

Happy Birthday, Neha Dhupia! “Sex and Shahrukh Khan are the only things that will sell in Bollywood!” a statement that was given by none other than Neha Dhupia reflected in her choice of films at the beginning of her career. But now, we present to you Neha Dhupia 2.0, a version of the actress that has us gushing over the skilful and meticulous way that the actress has reworked her career!

It is this decision that made us see the actress boast an impressive body of work with memorable appearances in films like Hindi Medium, Qarib Qarib Singlle & Tumhari Sulu moving on to the 3rd season of Vogue BFF’s and her much-loved podcast, #NofilterNeha.

While many have begun considering Neha as just another glam quotient to their projects, but we are forgetting about her outstanding body of work in movies like Julie, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local and an interesting cameo in Lust Stories.

In an era and professional where most are wary of bringing about a change for the fear of failing, Dhupia is certainly the one to risks and it is precisely this attitude of hers that have her the massive 180-degree change in her public image and has led her to become one of the most sought after names for not just films but podcasts and talk shows as well.

Right from the success of the first season of her podcast, No Filter Neha in September 2016, there has been no looking back for the actress. Speaking about the necessity of her calculated career revamp, Neha had said in an interview with celebrated film critic Rajeev Masan, “I cannot get deep into this explanation, there is only one simple word – I was just fed up. I told myself that there is no other way out; I had to take two steps back to take four steps forward and luckily we were in this phase of cinema where intelligence marked scripts work and nothing else works so I just held back and before I was doing films for the wrong reasons and now I am doing films for the right reasons and that is what is making all difference.”

Right from socializing with the crème de la crème of Bollywood to picking up projects like MTV Roadies that made people take note of a stronger, smarter and braver Neha to champion social causes like public breastfeed, Neha’s personal and professional makeover is something we should all source from.

Neha Dhupia Bedi, who celebrates her 39th birthday has sent out a message loud and clear: IT IS NEVER TOO LATE TO START OVER! Here’s wishing the boss lady a very happy birthday and all the success in life going ahead!

