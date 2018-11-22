Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: 7 Times When This Heartthrob Proved That He Is A Mumma’s Boy!

Kartik Aaryan, who is ruling the hearts of the audience with his charming looks and adorable smile, is celebrating his birthday today. The actor, who was last seen in the super hit Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, is currently busy with his two upcoming projects – Luka Chuppi and the Hindi remake of Kirik Party. While Kartik is adored and loved globally by people, especially girls, who go crazy over him, there is one woman, who means the world to Kartik. And no, it isn’t a girlfriend. It is his mother.

On numerous occasions, Kartik has professed his love for his mommy dearest, making it absolutely evident that he is a mumma’s boy.

We list down the 8 times that Kartik Aaryan made us go aww with his posts, declaring love and adulation for his mom.

1. Behind every successful man, is a woman – for most men this phrase is true. Kartik is no different. When Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety did exceptionally well, the actor celebrated the success of the film with none other han his mom. In this throwback video, we can see him dancing his heart out with his mom on the, now blockbuster song, Dil Chori and it is adorable to say the least.

2. A mother means the world to her child. And this post by Kartik wishing his mom on Women’s Day tells us what she means to him. He captioned this candid photo of hugging his mom as, “To the Strongest person I know, Who not surprisingly is a Woman. All because of You And your blessings. Happy Woman’s Day Mummy and Happy Women’s day to all you Strong Women out there.”

3. There’s no better joy than celebrating festivals with your loved ones. And when it is your mom, then you are sure to have a great time. On Diwali, Kartik’s mother was here with him to celebrate it and needless to say, their excitement was visible in this boomerang post that he shared on Instagram.

4. The world exists because of the lovely mothers and this childhood picture of Kartik along with his mom conveys us just that. In this cute post wishing her on Mother’s Day, Kartik made us all go awww with his caption and his oh-so-adorable looks.

5. With every new post, Kartik proves that he is a mumma’s boy. This post about him wishing his mom on her birthday is indeed special. And we are absolutely loving these cute posts.

6. From being his dance partner to being his travel partner, Kartik’s mom is his partner in crime in everything. In this picture, the adorable actor is seen posing for a selfie with him mom outside Dubai’s Burj-Al-Khalifa.

7. That Kartik is a good actor, is something that we all know. But did you’ll know his mom is also a good actress?! Guess, it is all in the genes.

Well, we are totally loving these photos and videos! Here’s wishing the handsome actor a very Happy Birthday!