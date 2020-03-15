Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt! From Celeb Crush On Shah Rukh Khan To The Wish Of Being A Part Of THESE 2 Aamir Khan Films – Some Unknown Facts

Alia Bhatt made a grand debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year in 2012. Ever since then, the bubbly and vivacious actress has grown leaps and bounds with some hard-hitting performances in films like Udta Punjab, Highway and Dear Zindagi. Now as the Badri Ki Dulhania actress turns 27 today, here are 5 rather interesting and unknown facts about her that we bet you didn’t know!

Alia Bhatt Is An Equally Talented Painter:

While the bubbly actress has floored not just the audiences, but also the critics with each performance, she is an equally talented painter! Yes, guys, Alia loves to destress by making charcoal paintings that are no less than what a professional would make.

Does Not Want To Marry A Guy Like Her Father!

While every girl aspires to see glimpses of her father in her life partner, Alia Bhatt is headstrong that she does not want to marry a guy who resembles her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. It was on the sets of ‘The Anupam Kher Show’, where Mahesh Bhatt confessed to Adultery, that Alia said she would never marry a guy like her father when quizzed by Kher.

Her Celebrity Crush Is Not Who You Think!

Alia Bhatt may be dating one of the most eligible bachelors of the industry who she had confessed to having a huge crush on, but her real celebrity crush is Shah Rukh Khan! The chirpy actress has confessed to having a huge crush on King Khan with whom she has acted in Dear Zindagi and her second celebrity crush is Shahid Kapoor with whom she has worked in Udta Punjab.

Nervous Of Flights?

While extensive air travel is an integral part of every actor like these days, believe it or not, but the ever so busy Alia Bhatt is petrified of Air Travel.

Bhatt has confessed to being very nervous every time she boards a flight!

Alia Did Not Want To Make Her Debut With SOTY

Alia Bhatt made a dazzling debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year when she was all but 17. However, if given the choice Alia wanted to make her big screen debut with her father Mahesh Bhatt’s films like Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke.

However, since she was really young at that time she had to give up on her dream of debuting with those films.

While that’s all from us, do let us know if you knew any of these facts and do mention any other facts that you know about the talented actress in our comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!