As Ajay Devgn turned 51 on Thursday, B-Towners took to social media to wish the star a very happy birthday.

Sharing a photo with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor tweeted: “Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home!”

Ajay’s “De De Pyaar De” co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote: “Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing , happy and healthy year. Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us.”

Happy Birthday, Ajay Devgn! From Rakul Preet Singh To Urvashi Rautela, Celebs Pour In Wishes
Internet sensation and Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela shared: “Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn sir. It’s always a great pleasure watching your amazing films. Hope you have a great day.”

Actress Nushrat Bharucha tweeted: “A very very Happy Birthday to you @ajaydevgn sir! Hope you keep entertaining and roaring at the box office, like you do!”

Nora Fatehi expressed: “Happy birthday @ajaydevgn hope you have a blessed year ahead! Wishing you good health and happiness.”

Randeep Hooda posted: “God bless you brother @ajaydevgn .. always.”

Vivek Oberoi wrote: “Here’s wishing the Singham of bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn.”

Sunny Singh shared: “Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn bhaiya! My inspiration since childhood!”

Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted: “Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgn sir. God bless you with all the Happiness always. Loads of love and blessings.”

Among filmmakers who took to social media to wish Devgn was Milap Zaveri. The writer-director, who scripted Devgn’s 2004 slapstick hit “Masti”, shared: “A very very happy birthday to @ajaydevgn sir! Have had the pleasure of working with you in just one film #Masti but it was memorable! Wish you a wonderful day and year!”

Veteran director duo Abbas-Mustan tweeted: “Dear Ajay @ajaydevgn wishing you a very happy birthday. stay blessed always take care be safe.. love.”

Director Anil Sharma wrote: “@ajaydevgn ji Aapko janm din ki badhai .. RAM JI ki kripa bani rahe.”

Producer Bhushan Kumar wrote: “Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn. It’s always a great pleasure to associate with you and I look forward to many more projects together. Hope you have a great day.”

Wishes poured in from the actor’s family, too. His sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji revealed a very interesting side of the actor’s character and tweeted: “Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn.”

