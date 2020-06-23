Singer Jasleen Royal is all set to come up with a cover rendition of her song “Jahaan tu chala“, which is a part of the soundtrack of the Ranveer Singh-starrer “Gully Boy“. The young artiste has tried to create mental awareness with the new version.

“This song is to let my fans and friends know what they mean to me and if ever they are going through tumultuous times, I’m just a call away. In fact, this song is dedicated to everyone who is going through a rough patch, and they should know that this too shall pass. I just wish people expressed their love and cared more often,” Jasleen shared.

The Gully Boy singer also spoke about how actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has affected her.

“It’s been a week and I am still unable to get over by the sudden passing away of Sushant. Conversations about depression, anxiety, addiction, trauma and more have to move from the private sphere to the public sphere. We need to be more forthcoming and tolerant of mental health issues and stop having stigmas attached to them,” Jasleen added.

Not only this, the Gully Boy also spoke about her own battle with “anxiety issues”.

“I have faced anxiety issues while trying to make it all alone here. I fought my inner demons and never let that feeling of emptiness get the better of me. I consulted with my therapist every week and she help me get over the tough times. There are so many young artistes I come across who are grappling with mental health issues and are oblivious to this fact, and therefore awareness is the need of the hour. It can happen to anybody, and people who have it should not feel embarrassed or alone,” she said.

Jasleen is best known for her songs “Din Shagna Da” (Phillauri) , “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” (Baar Baar Dekho) and “Love You Zindagi” (Dear Zindagi).

