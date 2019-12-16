Gulabo Sitabo: Ayushmann Khurrana, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Gets CHANGED Yet Again!

Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo is an awaited film and has been in the post-production for a while now. The news today is that the film has been preponed yet again and will now release in April next year.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo will be the first time that Big B and Ayushmann will come on screen together and the film which was last slated to release on April 24, 2020, will be now releasing a week earlier on April 17. Confirming the news is a leading trade analyst who announced the new release date.

Gulabo Sitabo was in making for a while. There were many stills and videos from the shoot that had gone viral. The film stars Big B in a rather unconventional and never seen before avatar. It is a family comedy set in Lucknow and is written by Sircar’s long-time collaborator Juhi Chaturvedi.

Recently talking about the films, Shoojit told IANS, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time…and as we all know, when Juhi comes up with a story, it has her trademark quirk in it. As soon as I read it, I was extremely excited and shared it with Ronnie, my dear friend, and producer and to both Mr. Bachchan and Ayushmann at the same time.”

“But everyone including the duo were so enthusiastic to do this script, that they figured their dates and here we are, planning to release it this year,” He added

Talking about working with both the actors for the second time, he said, “After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr. Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.”

As for the film’s title, he shared that the story is based in Lucknow, and further went on to say, “Gulabo Sitabo is a fun colloquial metaphor used by the locals…as to it’s connected to the story, wait and watch the film to know more”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!