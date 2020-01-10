Grammy Nominated Sitarist-Composer Anoushka Shankar To Kick-Star Her India Tour In February

Grammy-nominated sitarist, composer and producer Anoushka Shankar will embark on a two-city tour in India next month as part of her worldwide tour of her latest album “Love Letters”.

The tour, promoted by Alchemist Marketing Solutions, will mark her homecoming to the Indian sub-continent after more than two years.

She will be performing her songs from her brand new “Love Letters”, a compilation of songs written across 2018-2019, which will release just before the tour in February.

Following the success of her past albums like “Traces Of You” and “Land Of Gold”, “Love Letters” documents a time of profound flux for the artist: health issues, heartbreak, domestic upheaval.

“These were heavy shocks and challenges, things which pushed me into some very vulnerable places. I’ve written from a personal place before, of course, but there was something particularly tender and raw about the process this time,” Shankar said.

During the tough period in her life in 2018-2019, Shankar found the practical and emotional support that her friends, fellow artists and performers offered became artistic in nature. A rotating cast of vocalists, musicians and producers, with Alev Lenz as the principal collaborator, would turn up for emotional support and talks that evolved into song-writing sessions.

“I really got to experience the way women show up for each other when crisis strikes. There was this sweetness; I felt very held throughout this process, and that’s really where this music came from – the shared experience of women, holding my hand and helping me find a safe place to put some of my feelings,” she said.

Anujita Jain, CEO of Alchemist Marketing Solutions, said: “The India concerts in February will mark her first tour worldwide for ‘Love Letters’, and we are glad to bring this intimate and immersive musical experience to music lovers in Mumbai and Delhi.”

