From Serial Kisser To Serial Kicker – Emraan Hashmi Has No Absolute Regrets

Emraan Hashmi has been a part of the showbiz for a lot of years now with an array of projects to his name like Murder, Gangster, Jannat, Once Upon A Time In Mumbai and most recently Netflix’s Bard Of Blood. And yet, the actor has no regrets about how his career has panned out so far.

Speaking to Filmfare in a recent interview, Emraan says he credits some particular films that he has been a part of for wherever he has reached professionally in life today. The Zeher actor said, “I’m proud of whatever I have done. I don’t have any regrets. What I’m today is because of certain films. I gained from that kind of cinema. There are many films, which you feel were not made for you or were not made as they should have been. But that’s a learning process. How will you grow if you do not make mistakes? You have to do justice to whatever comes your way. You have to work hard and reinvent yourself.”

Being a part of the industry where the competition is ever-growing, ask Emraan if he ever feels insecure about losing out on good work or being overshadowed by the influx of new actors, and he is quick to retort, “I don’t feel insecure ever because the industry is a big place. It always welcomes talent. Today so many new avenues have opened up. All kinds of films are being made. The medium doesn’t matter. What matters is talent. If you have talent, you’ll get opportunities. There’s work for all. In fact, we should learn from the newcomers. They bring in fresh ideas.”

Emraan made his digital debut with Netflix’s adaptation to Bilal Siddiqui’s Bard Of Blood. The series also featured actors like Kirti Kulhari, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jaideep Ahlawat among others.

