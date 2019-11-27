From A Salesman To Now A Sensation – Rapper Raftaar’s Journey Has Been An Inspirational One!

Raftaar has carved a genre of music for himself as a rapper and musician in the industry. The singer has now opened up about his life struggles and how he made it big in the industry only because of his parent’s support towards his dreams. Raftaar further revealed that it was his parents who made him quit his job as a salesman to pursue his dreams as a rapper.

Speaking about his initial days, Raftaar revealed on Neha Dhupia’s much-loved podcast chat show, No Filter Neha’s Season 4 that his father said if nothing works out, we will make sure you don’t sleep hungry ever! Spilling the beans on his family sacrifices for him Raftaar also revealed that it was always his plan to become a rapper.

Raftaar has been quoted saying, “Karna bilkul pehle se tha. Main aapko ekdum spasht batau toh 2006. Maine UCB mein salesman ki job kari thi. Par uss job pe mere papa ne kuch aisa kiya tha jiske wajah se maine kahan bas inhone chooth de diya, mujhe ab ladna hi padega (I always wanted to do it. If I tell you clearly, it was 2006 when it all began. I worked as a salesman in UCB but my father did something during that job that gave me the freedom to fight).”

He further went on to reveal, “Meri salary thi 10,000 rupaye; mere papa ki salary thi 12000 rupaye. Woh usmein se 10,000 rupaye nikalke mere takiye ke niche rakh ke chale gaye bolke jaane ki zarurat nahi hai, yeh le teri salary. Uss din maine decide kar liya tha ki ab itni chuth saamne se unhone de di hai yaar, I don’t have excuses to say ki main isliye nahi kar paaya ki mere maa-baap ne sath nahi diya, mujhe bahut roka. Mere maa-baap kehte the ki koi naa tu aazmaale apni kismat. Kuch nahi hua ek dukaan khol lenge, bhuka nahi marega. Matlab, kisi bhi tareeke se you will live. (My salary was Rs 10000 and my dad’s salary was Rs 12,000. One day he kept Rs 10,000 beneath my pillow and told me that I need not go on my job as he handed me the salary. That day I decided that my father had given me all the freedom he could, I do not have any excuse that my parents did not support my dreams. My parents asked me to try my luck, they assured me to open a shop if nothing else worked out, ‘You won’t die hungry. Live the way you want’).”

Named by his parents as Dilin Nair, he is more known by his stage name of Raftaar. The musician-rapper has to his credit some of Bollywood’s most peppy number of recent times like the AndhaDhun title track, Gucci Armani, Toh Dishoom and Dhakad.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!