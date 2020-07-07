Milind Soman’s mother is 81, but you would do a double-take on that fact seeing her fitness level and stamina.

Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has posted a video where his “Aai”, or mother, expertly executes a round of push-ups — that too clad in a saree!

Soman shared the video with a caption stating that he shot the video on July 3, his mother’s birthday and that the “party” consisted of 15 push-ups and “a jaggery vanilla almond cake” baked by his wife Ankita Konwar.

“3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy. happy birthday Aai. keep smiling,” Milind Soman wrote.

Among those who commented was actor Arjun Rampal. “You are incredible,” he wrote.

Actress Shilpa Shetty found it “inspiring”.

A few days ago, Soman stepped outside his house and attempted pull-ups after a long time.

“Was able to do 12 pull-ups with great difficulty after so many days in lockdownï¿½shows how quickly our strengths, both physical and mental, deteriorate with lack of exercise. We don’t realise this till we are challenged,” Milind Soman shared.

