Flashback2019: From Mungda To Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Terrible Remixes We Didn’t Deserve

#Flashback2019: Music is meant to soothe our minds and soul and make us feel better. Songs play a very important role in everyone lives. Hindi songs, especially from Bollywood have a wider reach and hence, they are played at most functions, weddings, parties, etc. But this year, Bollywood disappointed us with some terrible remixes and ruined our favourite old songs.

The trend of recreating an old song started in Bollywood 2-3 years ago. Tanishk Bagchi seems to have the onus on remaking most of the songs. Initially, people accepted it as it was new, but this encouraged many producers and filmmakers to pick up more of golden songs and recreate them. Whether it was Akhiyon Se Goli Maare or Mungda, cine-goers felt that makers didn’t spare any good song which we grew up listening to. Despite receiving immense backlash from the audience, Bollywood didn’t stop.

So we are taking you on a tour again to show the songs Bdollywood ruined along with our childhood memories attached to them:

Chamma Chamma

Urmila Matondkar charmed us with her moves and sizzle in this song from China Gate (1998 film). But Elli Avram’s dance and Neha Kakkar’s voice for its recreation in Fraud Saiyaan could never match up to the original.

Mungda

I don’t know what the makers of Total Dhamaal were thinking while remaking this iconic dance number which featured the gorgeous, Helen!

Odhani

Imagine a song you’ve grown up playing dandiya and Garba to, gets remixed with some automated sound effects? Yes, that’s what happened with this Gujarati fok song Odhani in Rajkummar Rao & Mouni Roy’s Made in China.

O Saki Saki

We love Nora Fatehi and she is an amazing dancer. But after remaking Dilbar, we are disappointed how T-Series ruined Saaki Saaki. The original song featured Koena Mitra and no one can match up to her level.

Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare

Govinda songs have always been close to those who grew up dancing to them. But we will never understand why the makers of Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh hate it so much that they decided to ruin it.

Tum Par Hum Hai Atke

Yet another John Abraham film had a recreation of yet another gem of a Bollywood peppy number ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke for Pagalpanti. The original song featured Salman Khan and Kajol and it’s from the film Pyar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Well, the audience forgot about the remix just like they forgot the film.

Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa

This gem by Himesh Reshammiya featuring Emraan Hashmi was remade for the actor’s latest release ‘The Body’. We are shocked how Emraan approved to the massacre of his own song.

Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi

Last but not least, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi was a breezy and sweet melody sung by Falguni Pathak. But thanks to Divya Khosla Kumar and Neha Kakkar, they ruined even this wonderful song.

According to you, which was the worst remix of this year? Let us know in the comments below.

