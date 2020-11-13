Fatima Sana Shaikh has been making headlines ever since the trailer of her movie Ludo was released. Earlier this week, the movie was released on an OTT platform, and fans and critics alike are praising the actress for her stellar performance. The movie is a full-on entertainer and sees Fatima showcase her versatility yet again with her character as Pinky and saw her go through multiple transitions, portraying an array of emotions.

The critics have called her acting in Ludo as a ‘revelation’. Fatima Sana Shaikh has certainly left everyone awestruck, with her startling performance.

Looking at the tremendous response that is being showered on her for her performance, Fatima shares, “I feel absolutely humbled by the response my character in Ludo has been receiving. This movie will always be special as the experience was one of a kind! Working on sets without a script in your hand was something new, but Anurag sir made sure each one of us plays our characters in the most natural way possible. I am glad people are liking my work in the film.

Here are some of the reviews for Fatima’s performance

“Fatima Sana Shaikh as the part docile, power trigger happy Pinky is a revelation.”

“Fatima Sana Shaikh, doing immense justice to the role of the opportunistic former friend, who finds trouble recognising the true value of people.”

“This was a new attempt for Fatima, who has shown her child-like quality despite playing the mother of a toddler. The actor can make you feel cutesy and gutsy at the same time and it is a good approach by her.”

“Fatima Sana Shaikh proves Dangal was no fluke”

Fatima is also all set to take the audience on a fun-ride with her movie, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which is one of the first wave of movies to be released in theatres after the lockdown. With two back-to-back releases this Diwali, Fatima is on an unstoppable spree.

