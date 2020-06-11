Fatima Sana Shaikh Learns A New Dance Form Kathak Virtually During Quarantine Period, WATCH!

The ongoing pandemic has all locked in our houses giving us plenty of time for learning something new. Amidst all this, Fatima Sana Shaikh is learning a new dance form ‘Kathak’.

Fatima has taken up online Kathak classes and has been quite regular at it. In the video you can check below, Fatima is seen performing a small variation with ghunghroo in her feet.

Fatima Sana Shaikh knows how to always use her time effectively and learn new things which also helps her shape herself better as an actress. Be it on-camera or off-camera, Fatima never leaves any chance to learn something new and is always eager to try something purely for the love of it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh has always given a strong performance on-screen and the type of characters she has brought are just proof of her versatility as an actress.

For her upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in a whole new avatar for which she has learned a new language too. The actress is gearing surprise the audiences with her upcoming film, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari and LUDO.

What are your thoughts on this new skill of Fatima? Let us know in the comments section.

