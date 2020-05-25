Farah Khan Says Shirish Kunder Is An ‘Okay Husband’ But…

On her husband Shrish Kunder’s 47th birthday on Sunday, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan Kunder wished him with a funny post calling him an “ok husband”.

Farah Khan took to Instagram, where she shared a 15-year-old photograph of herself along with Shirish. She said he is an okay husband BUT he’s a great father.

“Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father (Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago),” Farhan Khan captioned the image. The comment section under Farah’s Instagram post had many fans wishing Kunder on his birthday.

Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder got married in December 2004. The two have worked together in films like “Main Hoon Na”, “Jaan-E-Mann”, “Om Shanti Om” and “Tees Maar Khan”.

In 2008, Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder welcomed triplets Czar, Anya and Diva.

Well, the caption proves the wonderful and quirky relationship Farah and Shirish share with each other!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!