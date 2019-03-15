Farah Khan Is The Perfect Mentor & This Incident With Geeta Kapur Is Its Proof!

Choreographer Geeta Kapur made the most out of the second chance she got from her mentor Farah Khan.

This weekend, Super Dancer Chapter 3 will be dedicated to ‘Guru-Shishya’, and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will be seen talking about her journey. Geeta was thrilled to have her guru on stage, read a statement from Sony Entertainment Television.

Talking about her second chance, Geeta mentioned: “I had started my dance career with Farah’s troupe but due to some family crisis, I had to leave the troupe and get into choreographing.”

“But soon I realised that this was not helping me. I was not able to earn as much as I had thought I would so, I decided to go back to Farah. Luckily, Farah gave me a second chance and took me back as her assistant. I am eternally grateful to her for giving me this opportunity yet again,” she added.

