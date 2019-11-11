Fans Revisit Jackky Bhagnani’s Short Film Carbon, Compare It With Delhi’s Air Crisis

Over the years several Bollywood celebrities have vowed against bursting crackers during Diwali and some have made good use of social media to raise awareness regarding the ills they cause to society. Similarly, in 2017, actor & entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani helmed a short film called Carbon – the story of tomorrow, a Hindi science fiction dealing on the issue of global warming.

The movie is set in 2067, in an earth where Carbon is the gas in abundance and Oxygen, is supplied by industries. Bhagnani plays a man with an artificial heart and Nawazzudin Siddiqui plays the role of a man from Mars.

After 2.5 years of the film’s release, his fans and followers revisited the film and took to Twitter and tweeted Jackky saying that his short film Carbon is relatable with the current clean air crisis Delhi is facing.

On this Actor & Entrepreneur, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Carbon deals with serious environmental issues like global warming and climate change, and their impact on our world. As someone who takes environmental issues very seriously, I think it’s time we stop talking and start taking actions in the right direction. Carbon is an attempt at creating awareness. As an actor and producer, the only way I know how to communicate with audiences is through films. Delhi air crisis has already raised an alarm and we should be extremely careful with our actions to save ourselves from the consequences”.

He further added, “The audience is finding Carbon relatable because Delhi is facing a similar crisis. I was moved by the tweets on Carbon and the way people found it relatable to Delhi air pollution. I hope my film creates more awareness of climate change”.

Actor & Entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani takes his social responsibilities very seriously. He always believes in execution than just being preachy. His film set of Coolie No.1 was the first to go plastic-free and the initiative was welcomed by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!