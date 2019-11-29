Fan Asks Bhumi Pednekar To Get Married To A Non-Celebrity! Here’s What She Responded

Bhumi Pednekar is right now gearing up for the release of her next titled Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. The actress has been in the headlines for many reasons recently, but today it is rather a sweet one.

In a recent turn of events, a fan on twitter proposed Bhumi and appreciated her for being her beautiful self. The tweet got noticed by the actress and she decided to reply. Her reply was a sweet one and left fans applauding.

The fan in his tweet wrote, “Bhumi Pednekar, Hi beautiful mam, I can’t stay a single day without looking at your pic. You are so pretty, I wish you were a normal girl. Now you are a big celebrity. Kitna v pyar Kar lu Lekin Koi chance hi Nahi hain ki ap Koi non-celebrity se shadi Karo. Dukh hota hai.”

To which bhumi replied, “Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai…but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible.”

Celebrity or no celebrity shaadi ke chances abhi kam hi hai…but I won’t let you miss me..will keep coming to the big screen as often as possible ❤️ https://t.co/Wf9zyP3DfW — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) November 29, 2019

The reply was unanimously appreciated and many even went on to comment that it was so nice of the actress to notice a fan tweet and go a step ahead and reply. Bhumi has lately been super active on her social media front and her fans are happy with the same.

Bhumi will be seen playing Kartik Aaryan’s wife in the remake of the yesteryear cult comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.

