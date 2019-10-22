A few years ago, Sahil Khan started an open-air beach gym in Goa. The gym named ‘Muscle N Beach Gym’ is located at Goa’s Baga beach and it is India first beach gym. Recently, he announced his second fitness centre in Palghar, Maharashtra.

Sahil’s second gym is India’s first fitness and beauty resort built over 24 acres of land which promises to provide the best services to people. Whether it’s working out or spa, Khan’s fitness resort aims to satisfy the needs of their customers to lead a healthy and happy life.

While talking to Koimoi, he shared about his new fitness resort. Sahil Khan said, “I think this is the future. Everybody values their life right now more than saving money. People want to enjoy luxury, people want to enjoy life. The whole environment of fitness and luxury is comfortable. One can also go with their family members.”

About his idea of fitness, Sahil shared, “I think fitness is life. There are people who have all the money in the world. But you can’t enjoy your money if you are not capable of living a quality life. People have realised that. And that’s why, if you see the fitness and health industry have grown so big. When I started with Style 20 years ago, people used to make fun of me. Today, almost everyone is into health and fitness business.”

Sahil Khan added, “It’s going to be a revolution. A lot of resorts are going to provide more than just a spa.”

