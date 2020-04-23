EXCLUSIVE! Randeep Hooda Reveals Having Avengers: Endgame Co-Director Joe Russo Being There During Extraction’s Action Sequences

Chris Hemsworth, Randeep Hooda and Rudraksh Jaiswal starrer Netflix’s action drama Extraction has become the talk of the town and deserves to be. Randeep who plays a pivotal part in the film, joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat where he spoke about the mind-blowing action sequence between him and Chris. He opened up on learning it and how the team and Joe Russo played major roles in making it right.

Randeep Hooda in the exclusive chat opened up how he was shocked when he saw the sequence for the first time when he landed on the sets three weeks prior to the shoot. The actor credits everyone from the team for a breath taking fight sequence between him and Chris ( which you will see).

When asked how difficult was it to sync with Chris Hemsworth in a sequence that was shot in a single take, Randeep said, “Oh man it was very difficult, it was Sam Hargrave’s vision transported by the team of able people. So there were many folds to it. They were in Ahemadabad rehearsing those chase sequences in the cars which was just mind blowing. They had been doing that for months. When I landed up on shoot three weeks prior and on the first day they showed the sequence I was supposed to do with Chris, and I was like WHAT? And that too we had to do it in one take. From there on it started, then they took us through the steps, right from the basics. From punches, to using guns onto that level. It wasn’t possible without the team.”

Further Randeep added how Joe Russo, known for his Avengers franchise, was on the sets and guided him throughout the sequence. He said, “Sam Hargrave has himself been and action double, a stunt artiste and director to renowned films. We also had the director of the Avengers (Joe Russo), who was himself there throughout the one shot sequence. Most of the action he was on the camera right next to you. So if he did not have the physical ability, to be with the action, it probably would not have the effect.”

“Also the cinematography by Newton Thomas Sigel, he gave the film a very unique look. He is the guy who has worked on The Usual Suspects to Bohemian Rhapsody, he has churned out some world class work. It was a team work, without which I don’t think it was possible. It was like going back to an action school,” he added.

Extraction is set to hit the streaming giant Netflix on April 24. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi in a brief appearance.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!