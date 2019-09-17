EXCLUSIVE: Lafange Nawab Actress Ritam Bhardwaj Says She Would Love To Work With Ranveer Singh

Ritam Bhardwaj is all set to make her debut in the film industry with the film Lafange Nawab. Ritam has grown up in America and has a fashion background. However, she was always fond of acting and her love for the films drove her towards living her passion.

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Ritam about her debut film Lafange Nawab, her character, her experience and much more. When asked how she decided to take up acting, the actress answered, “When I was growing up, I was planning to do medical. But I switched to fashion and then I realised I want to get into acting. That’s when my dad told me that you chose fashion against our will, so finish that first. So, I finished my education in fashion and started focusing on acting. I made up my mind that I want to get into acting so I made sure I get done with my fashion course. But I also love fashion.”

Read the full interview below:

Your reaction when you were approached for Lafange Nawab?

My first reaction was ‘awesome’. I’d given some other audition but I got a call for this. So I just went to see and the next thing I know is I’ve already signed. So it was very quick and I was finding it surreal to believe that it was actually happening.

Tell us about your character in the film?

She and I are quite similar. I play the character whose name is Sia. She is the main lead. Sia has her band, she is pretty modern and loves dressing up. She is best friends with the co-actor and she falls in love with him. We’re very much alike. The difference between us is I’m very loud in real life. I like to express myself and I’m very upfront. But Sia is very soft. She likes to deal with things more softly. She’s very polite.

How did you the film reach to you?

I was ready to go back to the US before I got this film. I was sick and one day, early in the morning I decided I will go back. So I was getting ready and at the same time, I got this film. So when I saw that I’m finally getting something, I decided I won’t go back. India didn’t let me go back. Now I hope I stay here and keep doing better and more work, keep growing and progressing.

Your experience of working in your debut film?

I love it. It was a learning experience. We were shooting in Lucknow. In the beginning, my accent was tough to understand. But slowly, that also got sorted as I worked on it. Culturally, it was very different as I came to India from the US. In Lucknow, it’s a totally different culture.

What kind of films do you want to do in future?

I love adventure. I want to everything which I think is not easy to do. I like to face my fear. I would love to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Imtiaz Ali, Yash Raj Films. From actresses, I would love to do characters like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone & Taapsee Pannu play. And want to work with actors like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Shahid Kapoor. I would love to work with these people.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!