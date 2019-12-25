EXCLUSIVE! Kiara Advani On How DIFFERENT It’s To Work With Akshay Kumar In Good Newwz & Laxmmi Bomb

Kiara Advani is all geared up for the release of her film, Good Newwz. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Diljit Dosanjh. In Good Newwz, she is paired alongside Diljit. It is her second release of 2019 after Kabir Singh.

Up next, the actress will be working with Akshay Kumar again in Laxmmi Bomb. She is paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. Since the announcement of the film and the look which was revealed earlier, the audience is looking forward to watching the film. It will be helmed by filmmaker Raghava Lawrence and is set to hit the screens on Eid next year.

In an interview with Koimoi, we asked Kiara about the film, the chemistry and working with Akshay again. Kiara Advani said, “It’s interesting because they both are very different. In Good Newwz, the chemistry is very different and in Laxmmi Bomb, it will be very different. I’m very excited because they both are such interesting stories. I’m more excited to see how the audience likes it.”

The actress will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan. She is also a part of Indoo Ki Jawani in which she stars alongside Aditya Seal.

