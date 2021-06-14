From her stint in Sushant Singh Rajput’s MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to nailing an outspoken Punjabi character in Good Newwz, Kiara Advani has been shining like a bright diamond in all her films. With being subtle and adding depth to Preeti in Kabir Singh, Kiara proved she could be more than it meets to the eye.

Recent reports stated that she’s been considered for Anniyan’s Hindi remake to be directed by Shankar starring Ranveer Singh. Anniyan was titled Aparichit in Hindi, allowing Vikram to garner a huge fan base in the Hindi-speaking territories. Ranveer contains the potential to recreate Ambi on screen for a different target audience.

We could also see Kiara Advani nailing the role of Nandhini played by Sadha in Anniyan. We’ve got an exclusive video in which Kiara is seen conducting a virtual ‘fan meet’. She has been asked a question about which actor would she like to work with next.

With a smile on her face, Kiara Advani reveals she would like to work with Ranveer Singh. Is this a hint at the reports being true? This could be huge for Kiara as Aparichit’s Hindi remake could be even more relevant and relatable in today’s time. Watch the video below.

Kiara has become one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood, especially after the success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz. The actress who is already a part of multiple projects is said to be now on board for Shankar’s next.

Kiara Advani already has biggies like Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan.

