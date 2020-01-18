EXCLUSIVE! Hina Khan Reveals What She’ll Do When Her Bollywood Debut Film Hacked Releases

Hina Khan recently made her digital debut with the series ‘Damaged 2‘ in which she stars alongside Adhyayan Suman. Fans her loving her performance in this psychological crime drama. Soon, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress will be making her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’.

Yesterday, Hina Khan shared the motion picture of her upcoming film Hacked. Her fans are impressed with Khan’s bold and sensuous avatar in it. Koimoi got a chance to interact with Adhyayan Suman and Hina Khan regarding Damaged 2 and much more.

When the actors were asked about making a digital debut with such a popular web series, Adhyayan answered that he was very nervous and couldn’t sleep the whole night, a day before it was about to stream online. On the other hand, Hina Khan said that she was quite chill and had a good sleep.

Hina Khan shared that she will be chill even when her debut film Hacked releases. The actress said that she will peacefully sleep a night before her film hits the silver screen on a Friday. She shared more about her film and web series, so watch the video below to know it all.

Well, that’s quite an optimistic approach by the actress and it’s rightly said that sleep takes away all the worries. Seems like Hina follows it too in the real life.

Coming to Hacked, the film also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. The trailer will be out on Monday and the film is slated to release on February 7, 2020.

