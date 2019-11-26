Emraan Hashmi On Audience’s Expectations: “People Assume The Worst From Me All The Time”

There was a time when Emraan Hashmi was amongst the most bankable stars of Bollywood but from the last few years, the actor is witnessing a rough phase in his career and hardly making any mark at the ticket windows. His last release, Why Cheat India, too was mere a one week show in theatres.

Gearing up for his upcoming release The Body, Emraan Hashmi spilled beans about being stereotyped amongst the audience. “That’s the thing. People assume the worst from me all the time. Either I’m in a gangster flick or doing some horrendous act like a murder or felony. That’s the zone. I can’t play a well-adjusted guy. I’m hoping one day I do that. But then you need a very strong script to give it a spin,” reports PTI.

He also shared about his experience working with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre. “Working with Bachchan sir was fantastic. We did a 35 day-schedule and now he is coming to shoot in Poland in minus 10 degrees. I asked him the other day, ‘Why don’t you just chill, because you’ve proved everything that anyone would hope to prove?”

He further added that the energy of Big B is unmatchable even at the age of 77. “Acting drives him, makes him get up early in the morning and give his all. The day it stops giving me that drive, I’ll stop too. It’s commendable that at this age, he is so driven. He rehearses on sets, he is always present, completely engaged in the material,” quotes Emraan.

Speaking about his next The Body, the movie is slated to arrive on 13th December 2019. It also features Rishi Kapoor and Shobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

