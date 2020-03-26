Emraan Hashmi On Spending His Birthday In Quarantine: “It’s Frustrating Being Locked Up But…”

Recently, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi turned 41 years old. The actor wasn’t pleased with the way his birthday turned out. The actor who spent his birthday at home amid social distancing hopes he doesn’t have to do it again. The actor wonders if anyone imagined that basic things, once taken for granted, would be taken by a virus someday.

The actor stated -“None of us were prepared for this, but I think it’s the new normal, which we are all getting used to. Yes, it’s frustrating being locked up, but it’s for the greater good”.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Emraan shared that he spent his birthday by reading and watching a film. Instead of ordering a cake from outside, which is a “qeustionale option” in current times, the actor enjoyed a home-made cake, baked by his wife Parveen. His son Ayaan also helped his mom bake the cake, and made the actor a greeting. “We spoke to a few friends, video calling some others who live in the UK and the US to check up on them”.

Emraan is currently helping his son homeschool amid the lockdown. The Murder actor further added, “Kids can’t even go out and play right now, so at least this would keep them busy.” In 2016, Emraan also wrote a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer on Ayaan’s battle with cancer. The book chronicled his son’s struggle with the dreaded disease.

Emraan was last seen in the film ‘The Body‘ which failed at the box office but he gained lots of appreciation for his Netflix series ‘Bard of Blood‘. Emraan will be next seen in Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan.

