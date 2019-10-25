Maharashtra state assembly elections took the state by storm. We spotted Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan casting their votes respectively. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan contested from South Mumbai’s Byculla constituency as an independent candidate and have lost really bad. He has got lesser votes than NOTA.

Finally, the election festive mood has settled down with Maharashtra State Assembly election results are out. The mandate is a big time surprise for all election experts as the scenario is a bit contradictory to the exit polls. Interestingly, in many constituencies, the NOTA is the newsmaker by ending up at the second position. Ajaz received 2,174 votes, while the NOTA option received 2,791 votes. Shiv Sena’s Yamini Yashwant Jadhav won from the Byculla constituency by a margin of 20,023 votes.

Ajaz Khan grabbed headlines for having a massive rap sheet because of his arrest on assault. He also landed in trouble for uploading videos that promote communal hatred and he also had the possession of narcotics. For someone who has been in the limelight for negative reasons, it isn’t a surprise that he didn’t win the election.

