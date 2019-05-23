ElectionResults2019: From Sunny Deol To Shatrughan Sinha, Here’s The Probable Fate For These Celeb Candidates

The big day is here and everyone is waiting to know the results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The elections which were fought for 542 seats will soon have its results announced.

Like every time, many Bollywood stars tried their luck in the elections this time as well. They have received immense love from the public for their films and it will be interesting to see if they received the same warmth in elections too.

Below are some of the Top Bollywood stars who participated in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and how they are tracking at this moment.

1. Sunny Deol

Party: BJP

Constituency: Gurdaspur (Punjab)

Status: Leading

2. Shatrughan Sinha

Party: Congress

Constituency: Patna Sahib (Bihar)

Status: Trailing

3. Hema Malini

Party: BJP

Constituency: Mathura (Uttar Pradesh)

Status: Leading

4. Jaya Prada

Party: BJP

Constituency: Rampur (Uttar Pradesh)

Status: Leading

5. Kirron Kher

Party: BJP

Constituency: Chandigarh

Status: Leading

6. Raj Babbar

Party: Congress

Constituency: Fatehpur Sikri (Uttar Pradesh)

Status: Trailing

7. Urmila Matondkar

Party: Congress

Constituency: Mumbai North (Maharashtra)

Status: Trailing

8. Prakash Raj

Party: Independent

Constituency: Bangalore Central (Karnataka)

Status: Result Awaited

9. Poonam Sinha

Party: SP

Constituency: Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)

Status: Trailing

With each passing minute, the nervousness and excitement is only increasing. Just in some time from now, the results will be in front of us.

What are your thoughts?

