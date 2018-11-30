Dr Batra’s Multi-Specialty Homeopathy is a brand that goes beyond its service goals as a medical organization and is committed to actively supporting social causes. With that aim in mind, through the Positive Health Awards, currently in its 12th year, Dr Batra’s recognises and celebrates those who have overcome disabilities to lead lives full of courage and determination and who have a positive impact on society at large.

Celebrating the triumph of human spirit, Dr Batra’s Positive Health Awards 2018 presented by Bajaj V recognized six heroes whose extraordinary courage in the face of adversity is an exemplary testament of the true Indian spirit. The prestigious awards ceremony was held on November 27th 2018 at the majestic Royal Opera House, Mumbai. Present at the event were stalwarts of industry and glittering celebrities like Shatrugan Sinha, Zayed Khan, Dolly Bindra, Madhoo Shah, Anu Malik, Shekhar Suman, Ali Asgar, Kiran Shantaram amongst others.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Padma Shri recipient Dr. Mukesh Batra, Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Batra’s Group of Companies said, “As a doctor for over 40 years, I have witnessed first-hand the struggles of people suffering due to disabilities. I believe survivors of these afflictions are a huge motivator and inspiration for other patients as well as the community at large.

Their illustrious jury panel comprised of eminent personalities like Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development- Maneka Gandhi, acclaimed filmmaker- R Balki, Rajiv Bajaj – MD, Bajaj Auto, actor Vivek Oberoi and Dr. Mukesh Batra.

The foundation’s mission is to provide 50,000 needy patients with free treatments in the year 2018-19.