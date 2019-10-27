Diwali 2019: From Dapper Salman Khan To Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, Krishna Kumar’s Party Was Literally LIT

With Diwali around the corner, it is busy times for Bollywood celebs as they are party hoping and making their presence felt at various parties thrown by their celebrity friends. And it is was at T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar’s Diwali bash in Mumbai on Saturday, that stars glittered the Diwali party hosted by her!

While actors like Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Nysa Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra made their presence felt, several television stars like Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna and many more graced the occasion too!

Check out the actors and what they wore below: