Dim Dim Light: Sooraj Pancholi & Brazilian Model Larissa Set To Raise The Temperatures With Their Sizzling Chemistry!

Actor Sooraj Pancholi and Brazilian actress-model Larissa Bonesi, who is his “dear friend”, aim to raise the heat in a new romantic video.

The song “Dim dim light” has been sung and composed by Rahul Jain, and shot in London. This will be the latest in a line of music videos released by actor Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music.

The label earlier released the festive song “Choodiyan“, featuring Jackky and international dancing sensation Dytto.

About shooting the video of “Dim dim light“, Sooraj said: “The experience of shooting for a music video is very different from that of a film and at times, even more challenging. Jackky is a dear friend and an extremely intelligent entrepreneur, with a strong understanding of music.”

“When he told me about his passion project, Jjust Music, I told him I wanted to do a music video with him. And ‘Dim dim light’ came about. It’s the kind of song I would like to listen to all the time. I loved creating the video with Larissa, who is a dear friend,” added Sooraj.

On the Bollywood front, Sooraj’s new release “Satellite Shankar” is slated to hit the screens on November 15.

