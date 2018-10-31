Dilip Kumar’s Family Friend Confirms The Actor Is Doing Well & Requests Not To Spread Fake Rumours

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is doing well, his close family has said amid rumours that the 95-year-old’s condition is deteriorating.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the actor, refuted media reports claiming that Dilip Kumar is now unable to take food, medicine and even water through his mouth.

Farooqui told IANS over phone: “I want to assure to all the millions of people who love Saab and admire his work, that Dilip Kumar is doing well. There is no need to panic… Such unfounded fake news creates panic and anxiety in the minds of millions of Dilip Kumar fans and well-wishers.”

He urged fans to follow the official Dilip Kumar Twitter handle for health updates on the actor.

Earlier this month, Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital for treatment for recurrent pneumonia.

The nonagenarian is known for films like Kohinoor, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti, Naya Daur and Ram Aur Shyam.