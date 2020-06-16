Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who directed the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the upcoming film “Dil Bechara”, says the industry has lost an irreplaceable gem.

“Dil Bechara” will be Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release.

“Sushant was like a brother to me, it is so unfortunate and heartbreaking and I cannot even put it down in words. Sushant was an introvert but he was really intelligent and talented beyond words. The industry has lost a gem, an irreplaceable gem. Deeply saddened and shocked. I still can’t believe It. Our endless conversations have come to an abrupt end. I hope you are in a better place my brother. will always miss you and love you,” Mukesh tweeted along with a heartwarming photo of the two together.

Chhabra posted the tribute after attending Sushant’s last rites at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34.

The actor had a successful transition from TV to films. After doing some TV shows, including “Pavitra Rishta”, he made his big screen debut in 2013 with “Kai Po Che”. He is also known for his roles in “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichhore”, among others.

