“Digital Platform Is The Perfect Platform To Showcase Your Film”: Anmol Arora

Filmmaker Anmol Arora, who bagged 18 Awards and 22 Nominations for his short film B For Balloon says it’s always easy to convey a message through kids.

Director Anmol Arora was interacting with media on Wednesday to promote his critically acclaimed short film B For Balloon, which has garnered unprecedented popularity on the digital platform.

Talking about the digital platform which has opened a door for all type of filmmakers, Anmol said, ” Yes, it’s a perfect platform to showcase your film. As a filmmaker, I think the platform is important as much as the content of the film, not every filmmaker wants to convey some social message through their films, but I wanted a message-driven content drama.

Further adding, Anmol said that the idea for the film generated during one his life incident. He said, ” Life teaches us way too much and similarly I encountered one of such incidents with a slum kid”

The short film won at the prestigious MIAMI Independent Film Festival. Jitendra Rai friend of Anmol, also producer and director of the short film Cup Of Tea shared his thoughts on B For Balloon said, “I, at, Matheno Films always support movies which give a social message and the movies which are impactful to society”.

Jitendra Rai is also known for his short film Cup Of Tea and Nanhi Neend. The short film B For Balloon is produced by Jitendra rai under Matheno Films, Mansi Sengupta under ALO Entertainment and Anuj Chaudhry from footprints Production (co-partner).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!