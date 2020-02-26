Every now and then we see Bollywood copying stuff from Hollywood and artists. Recently, Diet Sabya called out for Kiara Advani’s picture from Dabboo Ratnani’s 2020 calendar and called it a copy of Marie Barsch’s work.

This created a stir online and fans started bashing Dabboo for stealing someone else’s work to which he replied that he didn’t cheat but had taken inspiration from his own shoot which he did back in 2002 featuring Tabu.

Today, Diet Sabya called out Disha Patani’s upcoming song from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor’s Baaghi 3. The makers released the teaser of the song ‘Do You Love Me’ and Diet Sabya called it ‘Gandi’. The original score is by TroyBoi and Parris Goebel’s ‘Do You’.

Check out the post here:

However, the makers have already mentioned that the track is a remake of British record producer TroyBoi’s Do you. Apart from the hook line, the rest of the verses will be in Hindi.

Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and is directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release on the 6th of March 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!