Did You Know? Ayushmann Khurrana Religiously Read Sexpert Dr. Watsa’s Column!

Ayushmann Khurrana recently reached out to celebrated sexpert Mahendra Watsa to the discuss the dilemma of finding out that his mother was pregnant at 50 and all this right at the time when he was set to propose to his girlfriend Renee aka Sanya Malhotra.

The Badhaai Ho actor could manage sperm donation, erectile dysfunction and body shaming but needed expert advice on this one from Dr. Watsa himself, who is known to resolve some of the most uncanny sex problems.

Says Ayushmann, “When I arrived in Mumbai 10 years ago, I would religiously read Dr Watsa’s Mirror column and have a hearty laugh over some of the questions and his witty answers. It’s one of the most entertaining columns and proves just how much we are lagging behind on the subject of sex education going by some of the queries”.

Family Planning Association of India, FPAI, a 69 year old organisation, facilitated the conversation between the two as they were joined by Sanya Malhotra. FPAI provides access to health Information and services on sex and sexuality for the knowledge and empowerment of communities.

