Actress Diana Penty is having a serious case of Monday blues and says she doesn’t want to process the day.

Advertisement

Diana shared a video on Instagram on Monday. In the clip, she is seen yawning, stretching and then falling into the bed.

Advertisement

“I don’t want to process today… #SystemCrashed #MondayBlues,” she wrote as caption.

On the work front, the actress will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Diana will also be seen in Kunal Deshmukh’s upcoming Bollywood film “Shiddat” alongside Mohit Raina and Radhika Madan.

Diana Penty’s latest post on Thursday should send waves of positivity among fans.

The actress looks in a cheerful mood as she sips her tea in the Instagram image.

“I run on sunshine and some tea #teawithD. Ps. Sending everyone some virtual hugs and positivity. Mask up and stay safe,” she captioned the picture.

On the work front, the actress will make her Malayalam debut soon, opposite actor Dulqar Salmaan.

Must Read: Sonu Sood Says Giving An Employment Is The Biggest Charity

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube