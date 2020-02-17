Dhvani Bhanushali Opens Up About Becoming India’s Pop Icon, Fewer Songs For Female Singers & more

Budding singer Dhvani Bhanushali of “Dilbar” and “Vaaste” fame has tasted success in Bollywood as well as in the pop music scene. That’s not the end of her dreams, though. She wants to be “India’s pop icon” someday.

“It’s my dream to become India’s pop icon. That dream is going to be fulfilled through non-film songs. It also gives me a chance to feature in my own videos and the song is associated with my face and name instead of being a voice for someone else’s face,” Dhvani told IANS.

She joined the music industry in 2018 and in less than two years, she has touched great heights. “Vaaste”, a non-film song that was co-sung by Nikhil D, grabbed the second spot on YouTube Top Trending Music Videos in India last year.

On handling success, she said: “I have never let all of this get into my head. I think that’s how a person can grow. I love singing and it’s my passion. I don’t want to become stagnant by letting this get into my head. Yes, I love the response the audience gives me for my work and that just encourages me to work harder.”

There are relatively fewer solo songs by female singers in Bollywood. “I’m aware that there are fewer songs for females in films and I feel that should change and get better but I think I make up for it by having an independent career,” said the “Psycho saiyaan” hitmaker.

She has teamed up with many singers like Sachet Tandon, Diljit Dosanjh and Sukhbir. She feels that there’s always something to learn from every artiste.

“Each artist has a different point of view towards the same thing. And it’s not about being right or wrong, it’s just that in the end we have to be on the same page and in that process, you learn a lot,” said Dhvani.

She has often collaborated with composer Tanishk Bagchi. “Tanishk sir is one of the best persons in my life. Working with him is so effortless,” said the singer, who had teamed up with him on songs such as “Leja re” and “Na ja tu”.

She doesn’t see anyone as her competitor though. “I am my own biggest competitor. I look up to a number of artistes, but I want to be known as myself,” she said.

Dhvani has made a name for herself in the original as well as recreations spaces. Recreated songs are not always loved by the original creators or singers. Asked how she reacts to negative feedback from her seniors in the industry, she said: “I don’t consider any feedback as negative feedback. I always think about it as a way to learn and get better. I’m still learning and the seniors in the industry know about the art more. They are just helping me get better at it.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!