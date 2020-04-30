Dharmendra Mourns Death Of Rishi Kapoor: “He Was Like Son To Me’

Veteran actor Dharmendra is extremely shattered on hearing the news of the demise of his “Sher Dil” co-star Rishi Kapoor.

“Sadme ke baad sadma, Rishi Kapoor bhi chala gaya. He fought a brave battle against cancer. He was like son to me.I am extremely sad and shattered. Pray for his family,” Dharmendra tweeted in the memory of Rishi Kapoor, who died on Thursday in Mumbai after a two-year-long battle with leukemia.

Along with his condolence tweet, Dharmendra posted a picture in which he is seen sharing smiles with Rishi Kapoor.

The two stars worked in a number of films eighties and nineties including “Katilon Ke Kaatil” (1981), “Sitamgar” (1985) and “Hathyar” (1989).

Rishi Kapoor passed away a day after Irrfan Khan’s demise. Rishi Kapoor was 67, while Irrfan was 54-year-old.

Rishi breathed his last today morning at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted last night following health issues. The news was confirmed by none other than Bollywood megastar and Rishi Kapoor’s close friend, Amitabh Bachchan.

In his acting career spanning over 5 decades, Rishi Kapoor has acted in over 50 films. The veteran actor was last seen in mystery thriller The Body which also had Emraan Hashmi in lead.