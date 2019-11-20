Despite Laal Singh Chaddha’s Clash With Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, Aamir Khan Openly Supports His Film

Aamir Khan’s much awaited biggie Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey on Christmas 2020. But there’s no bitterness among the two superstars for sure. This has been proved as Aamir has openly supported Akshay’s upcoming film Good Newwz.

Aamir took to Twitter and praised the trailer of Good Newwz. He shared the trailer with his fans and wrote, “What a great trailer! I died laughing! Loved it!”

In reply, Akshay tweeted: “Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh”

Thank you Aamir, so glad we managed to make you laugh 😁🙏🏻 https://t.co/XOk7Jhlynx — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 20, 2019

It’s so good to see our Bollywood superstars coming ahead and openly supporting each other’s movies.

Aamir Khan also released the first look poster of Laal Singh Chaddha recently. While sharing the poster on the microblogging site, he wrote, “Sat Sri Akaal ji, myself Laal…Laal Singh Chaddha.🙏”

Meanwhile, Good Newwz‘s trailer has become a huge hit on YouTube. The trailer is all set to touch the 50 million views mark even though it’s been just 2 days of its release. It has got more than 1 million likes.

Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Kriti Sanon in lead. Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the comedy film is based on a major goofup of sperm mix up. Good Newwz is slated to release on Dec 27, 2019.

