Deepika Padukone’s Post On ‘Travel Plans’ Amidst Lockdown Will Crack You Up

India will observe a complete lockdown till 14th April , as announced by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. No one is stepping outside of their home for the greater good. Even Bollywood is trying their best to entertain fans through social media. Actress Deepika Padukone who was often seen at the airport, catching one overseas flight after another, has definitely brought some change to the scope of her travel plans. This can be clearly observed from her latest Instagram post.

Deepika shared a meme about how one can still travel from one room of their apartment to the other. “Looking at the map for some weekend travel ideas.. #travel #home,” she wrote in her post. The photo is a floor layout or a 2BHK apartment.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The ‘Chapaak’ actress has been keeping herself occupied with some at-home workout, self-care and feasting on fruits and juices. In one of her recent pictures, she could be seen sitting in her gym wear after an exhausting workout.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of novel coronavirus which has affected more than 700 people and claimed 17 lives so far in India.

