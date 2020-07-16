Deepika Padukone's Co-Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Has Great Things To Say About Her, Check Out!

Deepika Padukone has been one of the best actress of our country for years now. And her to-be co-star for Shakun Batra’s directorial, Siddhant Chaturvedi shares a very interesting thing about Deepika Padukone that proves why she deserves that position.

In a recent interview Siddhant was asked about working with Deepika Padukone in his next and he had so many great things to say about the actress.

The Gully Boy star in an interview with Filmfare said, “Deepika is the most beautiful and graceful woman I have ever seen, on and off-screen. I always dreamt of it. Giving her cues and she’s giving me cue and acting together. That’s always been a dream. That thing happening was surreal. But as actors, when we are performing or reading it out, I kind of forget myself. There was a lot to give and take, lot of improvisation. And she gets those pencils and markers and she’s quite organised like a school kid. She gets a ruler and underlines in the script. It was fun to see a senior who still has a childlike approach towards something that she’s been doing for quite some time.”

Deepika Padukone may not discuss her process of getting into one difficult character from the other, but we sure know that it involves a lot of passion and stationery!

Deepika has often spoken about how organised she is in her personal life too but it is interesting to know that the actress still has the childlike enthusiasm for everything she does.

Deepika Padukone has been currently preparing for the Shakun Batra directorial which is expected to go on floors soon. Had there been no lockdown, Deepika would have finished shooting a schedule of the film.

