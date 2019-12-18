Deepika Padukone To Collaborate With Ranbir Kapoor’s Father Rishi Kapoor Again Post Love Aaj Kal?

Deepika Padukone’s next outing, Meghna Gulzar directed Chhapaak is highly anticipated! And while fans eagerly await the release of the film, there are reports abuzz that Deepika might soon reunite with her former flame and now good friend Ranbir Kapoor’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have shared screen space in Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 release, Love Aaj Kal. And now if reports are to be believed, the duo is all set to collaborate yet again for another power-packed film! A certain report in Mumbai Mirror has stated a possibility of the same hinting towards everything being good between the senior actor and Deepika.

Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi’s son and Deepika Padukone were a thing in the past as they dated for sometime before going their separate ways. The two, however, remain cordial and are seen at times in public places together. Deepika is now married to Ranveer Singh as the two celebrated one year of marriage last month while Ranbir Kapoor is with Alia Bhatt now and the two seem to be much in love.

For the unversed, it was widely reported that it was Ranbir’s parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor who weren’t very happy with his association with Deepika which eventually led to the couple splitting. Well, it may also be remembered that when Rishi Kapoor was being treated for cancer in New York, DP had paid the veteran actors a quick visit.

Sharing a picture of the trio, Neetu Kapoor had captioned the image as, “Such a fun evening with adorable @deepikapadukone .. gave lot of love n warmth.”

It was also rumoured that Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor might soon reunite for a Luv Ranjan film, however, nothing has been heard about the project since! Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak alongside Vikrant Massey is slated for a 10th January 2020 release.

