Deepika Padukone Shares The Most SAVAGE #FlashbackFriday Pics From Her School Time

Actress Deepika Padukone is super nostalgic as she shared a few old pictures with her friends.

Along with the images, the Om Shanti Om actress emphasised on the importance of roots in life.

“They say look ahead…But ever so often remind yourself about where you’ve come from and everything it has taken to get to where you are on this incredible journey,” Deepika Padukone wrote on Instagram.

The photographs appear to be from Deepika Padukone’s school or college trip with her friends. During the lockdown, the Bajirao Mastani actress has treated her fans with a lot of her old pictures.

Last month, on her father’s birthday, Deepika Padukone had posted a wish along with a childhood picture.

On the work front, Deepika will be seen opposite her husband, actor Ranveer Singh in director Kabir Khan’s ’83. She is also a part of Shakun Batra’s next, which features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, recently Deepika Padukone’s Instagram family has grown 50 million stronger, and she is “grateful”. Deepika, who celebrates her success with her fans, has crossed the 50 million milestone on Instagram. Various fans have created special videos and collages of the actress to celebrate the occasion.

