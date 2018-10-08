Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor To Be Seen In Luv Ranjan’s Next?

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying her much deserved break. The actress is rumoured to marry her love, Ranveer Singh this November. Even though on a break, looks like the actress has already planned her working schedule by contemplating some interesting projects.

Recently, the news came out that Deepika Padukone has been roped for Meghna Gulzar’s next untitled, to portray the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Now as per the leading daily DNA, the reports suggest that she has heard Luv Ranjan’s script for his next directorial venture that also stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Ranbir Kapoor.

If things fall into place, this will be fourth collaboration of the actress with Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir share a great on-screen chemistry and has a good track record with Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha. This will be first time that she will share screen space with Ajay Devgn.

In accord with DNA, sources quoted as, “Deepika has just heard the synopsis. Nothing has been finalised yet. But it is an exciting project and just the fact that she has shown interest is a good sign.”

Before these two films, DP was all set to work with director Vishal Bhardwaj on a project that was also supposed to feature her Piku co-star Irrfan Khan. But it was indefinitely postponed as Irrfan is convalescing in London after he was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. The actress is said to have returned the signing amount to Vishal.

With wedding bells around the corner, the Bollywood beauty will probably have both her films release post her shaadi.