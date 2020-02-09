Deepika Padukone’s Beach Vacation Pic With Ranveer Singh Proves They Are Just Like All Of Us!

Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are currently enjoying a relaxing beach vacation at a destination unknown. Fans are curious to know where DeepVeer is vacationing but looks like no one will know it anytime soon.

Deepika on Saturday took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her holiday. In the image, two pairs of slippers kept on a beach can be seen. So many times we have been to beaches and shared the pics of our footwears along with our friends. Looks like even our favourite celebs are fond of clicking such silly pictures.

“I will always lean on you to show me the way. #his&hers #vacation,” she captioned the image.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone had shared the photographs of her and Ranveer Singh’s passport.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

However, the two have not shared as to where they are holidaying.

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer will together be seen in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s “83“. The movie, based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is slated to hit the screens on April 10.

“83” is co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!