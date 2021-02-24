Shooting for ‘Dasvi’, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.

Advertisement

Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

Advertisement

A huge crowd of fans has been following Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur, forcing the local police and the PAC to provide security cover.

The shooting is expected to continue for a month at different locations in Agra. As Abhishek Bachchan began shooting for his upcoming film, Dasvi, his actor-father Amitabh Bachchan wished him all the best. The senior actor also re-shared some pictures of Abhishek from the sets of Dasvi. He also called his son a reserved and calm person.

Abhishek has already released his first-look photos on social media.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty’s ‘Ek Pe Ek Free Offer’ – Sooryavanshi & Cirkus Release Dates To Be Announced Together?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube