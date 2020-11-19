Singer Darshan Raval has been on a roll over the last couple of months. The singer after releasing songs like Judaiyaan, Mujhe Peene Do and Maa from his debut album, Jusdaiyaan, has unveiled a new song. Titled Main Kisi Aur Ka, the singer describes it as a soulful romantic track.

Advertisement

This latest track by Darshan also features actress Heli Daruwala. Read on to know what the singer and actress have to say about it.

Advertisement

Darshan Raval said, “It’s every singer’s dream to release a full-fledged album and this kind of response is just the cherry on the cake. Main kisi aur ka is a soulful romantic track and I’m sure people will enjoy it.”

Talking about the song, Heli Daruwala said, “It is just the kind of track that Darshan’s fans love him for. I had thoroughly enjoyed working on Dil Mera Blast (with Darshan) and the experience this time too, was just as enriching.”

Main Kisi Aur Ka is composed by Siddharth Amit Bhavsar and penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma.

Darshan Raval became the audience favourite when he participated in India’s Raw Star. He went on to sing for films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Teraa Surroor, Loveyatri and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. He has been active in the independent music space, too.

In an interview to IANS earlier, he said: “I never got the time to work on so many songs together. Albums need a lot of time, a lot of dedication and a lot of hard work. Not only me, but the entire team also has to do that.”

Darshan Raval shared that the lockdown gave him a chance to cut the album. He said, “I wanted to do an album since the last five years, but I think this was the time I could achieve this dream.”

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Was In Discussing A Film On 26/11 With Nikkhil Advani 1 Day Before His Death?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube