Indi-pop star Daler Mehndi gifted his first-ever Rajasthani song “Aao Ji” as a special gift to Rajasthan folk singer Mame Khan’s daughter on her wedding. For those who do not know, Aao Ji is composed using three Hindustani classical Ragas.

Mehendi was at Mame Khan’s daughter’s wedding on Sunday that was solemnised in a village and gifted the unique gift of the welcome song to the new bride.

Starting with the notes of Raag Des, Aao Ji traverses through Jaijaivanti to lead to the antra in Raag Saraswati, said Daler Mehndi’s team members adding, “In order to gift it to her on her wedding, Mehndi and his team worked round the clock to record, mix master, shoot, et el.”

Daler Mehndi wrote and composed the song himself using Rajasthani dialect, the team added.

Recently, Mika Singh revealed that Mehndi was Rahul’s first choice to perform at his and Disha Parmar’s wedding celebrations. The Punjabi singer said, “Rahul desperately wanted Daler paaji to perform at his wedding. I had a word and I basically needed to get him on board. Daler paaji being the professional that he is refused initially due to monetary talks and things like that but finally we managed to get him on board. Daler paaji has a huge heart.”

Mika Singh also recently jokingly also blamed Daler Mehndi for him being single.

