Dabangg 3: Self-Proclaimed Critic KRK Calls Salman Khan Starrer A SUPER FLOP!

Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is certainly one of the biggest releases of Bollywood this year and each and every news about the movie is grabbing headlines. While the promotions and songs are taking the buzz one level up, the movie has its share of controversies surrounding it. And the latest buzz is self-proclaimed critic KRK’s opinion about the prequel.

The self-proclaimed critic and box office analyst is sticking to the popular saying of “Make hay while the sun shines” by thrashing Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 by calling it a ‘SUPER FLOP’. He pointed out at the trailer and songs of the movie by calling them a huge letdown.

He took to his Twitter and wrote, “Trailer of #Dabangg3 is super flop. Whatever songs released all flop. Means this film has gone far away from multiplex audiences. Now only Rickshawalas n other Lukkhas will watch this film. Means it can’t do more than ₹150Cr lifetime business. Means it’s going to be super flop.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, “Dabangg 3” also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and debutant Saiee Manjrekar in key roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on December 20.

Surprisingly, #BoycottDabangg3 has been trending on Twitter all through Friday morning after a section of netizens claimed that they are upset with Salman Khan’s upcoming movie “Dabangg 3” because the film allegedly hurts religious sentiments of Hindus.

They claim a scene in the song “Hud hud Dabangg“, which shows sadhus clad in saffron are dancing with guitars in their hands, is aimed at “maligning” and “insulting” Hindu sentiment and culture, and hence demanded boycott of the film.

